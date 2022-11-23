Andy Cohen Updates Fans on Jen Shah's Future on 'RHOSLC' (EXCLUSIVE)
Since Bravo fans met her on Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, many have tuned in to see what’s happening in Jen Shah’s life. Jen quickly became a fan favorite for her glamorous looks, loving family, and ability to go from “0 to 100 real quick.” However, before Season 2 even aired, Jen gained attention for something she never thought would come to light.
In March 2021, police arrested Jen and her “first assistant,” Stuart Smith, while filming RHOSLC. Jen and Stuart were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Jen initially maintained her innocence but later changed it to a guilty plea during her court hearing in July 2022.
Following Jen’s guilty plea, RHOSLC fans wondered if she had a future on the show. In the months following the plea, the Bravo star has been missing from significant RHOSLC events, including the Season 3 after-show.
So, will Jen be in RHOSLC Season 4? Andy Cohen opened up exclusively to Distractify about whether fans should expect to see Jen on Bravo anytime soon.
Will Jen Shah be in ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4? Here’s what Andy Cohen says.
Jen pleaded guilty for allegedly corroborating with Stuart to generate and sell “lead lists of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam," per Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss’s press release.
Before the plea, Jen had already filmed RHOSLC Season 3 after discussing the case in Season 2. However, there are no official plans for Bravo to follow her story on RHOSLC Season 4.
While promoting his partnership with Fresca Mixed, Andy told us that he “couldn’t talk about next season” because Season 3 was still airing. However, the Watch What Happens Live host stated he hopes the reality star receives a “lean sentence” when she goes in front of the judge later this year.
“We are not done with this season, so I certainly can't talk about next season,” Andy said, adding, "In terms of Jen, we just all have to wait and see what happens."
According to Andy Cohen, Jen Shah’s sentencing will determine her ‘RHOSLC’ future.
Prior to her guilty plea, Jen faced up to 30 years for her alleged crimes. According to ABC News, the reality star entered into a plea agreement that called for up to 14 years in prison. Additionally, the plea called for Jen to pay $9.5 million in restitution to the victims, as well as a forfeiture of $6.5 million.
Jen was initially supposed to be sentenced on Nov. 28, 2022, several days after Thanksgiving Day, but the court date has now been changed to Dec. 15, 2022.
As Jen awaits her sentencing, the entrepreneur has continued to update fans on her life via her social media accounts. She’s also seemingly prioritizing spending time with her husband, Sharrieff, and their two sons — Omar and Sharrieff Jr. In October 2022, fans noticed Jen wasn’t on the panel with the other ladies at BravoCon. However, she’s still promoting Season 3.
Andy didn’t tell Distractify why Jen wasn’t at BravoCon or other Housewives-related functions. Still, he’s open to communicating with her in the future if she’s out of prison within this decade.
“I really think that her future right now is up to the judge that’s sentencing her,” Andy shared with Distractify. “She's facing a chunk of time. So I don't know what that's going to look like."
"If she gets a year, then we should all, we should all get together in a year,” he added.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Wednesdays on Bravo.