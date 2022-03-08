'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Maintains Her Innocence as Her Trial Gets Postponed

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Maintains Her Innocence as Her Trial Gets PostponedBy Sara Belcher
Mar. 7 2022, Published 7:31 p.m. ET
Season 2 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is finally coming to a close, but one of the biggest talking points of the season is still far from its conclusion.
For those who haven't been keeping up, RHOSLC star Jen Shah was arrested on charges of wire fraud and could be facing years in prison if convicted. While we're all waiting for details of the trial, it looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer. When is Jen's trial?
When is Jen Shah's trial? It's been postponed twice.
Jen's trial was originally set to begin on Monday, March 7, 2022. However, during the first episode of this season's RHOSLC reunion, which filmed in early January, Jen said the trial was scheduled to start on March 22. Now, it appears the trial has been moved yet again.
According to attorney Ronald Richards, Jen's trial was postponed “due to numerous issues including pending motions, courtrooms.”
Despite the massive publicity her arrest has received, Jen seems convinced that she won't be found guilty. During the reunion, Jen maintained her innocence when questioned by Andy Cohen — even admitting that she's not sure how much time she could face behind bars.
“You’re being charged with fraud and money laundering. There’s one charge that’s 30 years and one charge that’s 20 years, is that right?” Andy asked the reality star.
“I don’t know,” Jen responded.
“You don’t know what the charge is?” Andy asked, understandably incredulous.
Later in the episode, Jen maintained that she's “innocent until proven guilty."
"What I have been accused of is absolutely the complete opposite of anything I would do in my life," Jen previously said in a confessional on RHOSLC. "If I have any fault, it's because I'm too giving, and I help too many people."
Jen — and her fans — will learn whether or not she's actually found innocent when the trial begins on July 11. With the charges against her, she could receive up to 50 years in prison if convicted.
Jen's business partner, Stuart Smith, has already pled guilty.
While Jen has continued to maintain her innocence (and ignorance, if the first part of the RHOSLC reunion is any indication), her former assistant and business partner, Stuart Smith, has already pled guilty to the charges against him.
Smith was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and one count of obstructing an official proceeding.
He originally pled not guilty to the charges alongside Jen, though in November he decided to change his plea to guilty. With these three charges alone, Smith could face up to 70 years in prison, though his sentencing is being postponed until after Jen's trial — likely because his final sentencing could be influenced by any testimony he provides against Jen.