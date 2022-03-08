'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Maintains Her Innocence as Her Trial Gets Postponed

Season 2 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is finally coming to a close, but one of the biggest talking points of the season is still far from its conclusion.

For those who haven't been keeping up, RHOSLC star Jen Shah was arrested on charges of wire fraud and could be facing years in prison if convicted. While we're all waiting for details of the trial, it looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer. When is Jen's trial?