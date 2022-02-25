Mary Cosby Didn’t Go to the ‘RHOSLC’ Reunion After Being "Very Upset" by Season 2

Mary recently spoke to Crazy About Bravo about her RHOSLC reunion absence. In the chat, she said she didn’t want to deal with the “one-sided” conversations she had to endure throughout the season. However, Mary confirmed she’s not leaving RHOSLC despite multiple rumors.

She wanted to let her absence at the reunion do the talking. “Silence is enough!” she captioned a photo of the RHOSLC Season 1 reunion on Instagram.