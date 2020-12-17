Logo
Home > Entertainment
marycosbyrhoslc-1608215969688.jpg
Source: Bravo

Mary Cosby's Empire Includes More Than Just Her Late Grandmother's Church

By

Updated

One of the most memorable cast members on Bravo's newest Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, is Mary Cosby. She runs a Utah congregation that was left behind by her late grandmother, Rosemary Cosby. But, that's not the only thing that Mary inherited from her grandma.

Upon the news of her casting, Mary made headlines because she is married to Robert Cosby Sr. — who was previously her step-grandfather.

Article continues below advertisement

While the reality star has been candid about her hesitation to marry her deceased grandmother's husband, she has been fairly tight-lipped about other aspects of her life, including her net worth.

marymcosby-1608221246711.jpg
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

What is Mary Cosby's net worth?

While Jen Shah's "Shah Ski Chalet" immediately impressed in the first episode when she hosted a lavish party, Mary's own home is sprawling as well. It features an intercom system that she uses to call her housekeeper/relative, Charlinda, and a walk-in closet to hold all of Mary's designer clothing.

Aside from the unique way in which she met her husband, Mary is also known for talking about when she's wearing couture clothes. This has led many viewers to wonder how much money the first lady of a church makes. But, there's much more to Mary's empire than she has shown on RHOSLC so far.  

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to her home, Mary's assets include the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church (she is the first lady there), restaurants, hair salons, and several properties. She inherited these businesses and the properties from her late grandmother.

According to what Mary has said on the Bravo series, her grandmother mandated in her will that Mary would get married to Robert Cosby Sr. She claimed that, by doing so, she would also be able to inherit the church that Rosemary founded.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Sr. and Rosemary wed in 1975, when Robert was 22 years old. Rosemary was 20 years his senior. Mary and Robert Sr. got married in 1998, and they welcomed a son, Robert Jr., a few years later. Rosemary passed away from a heart attack in 1997, leaving her husband of several years a widower. 

She and Robert Sr. reportedly spent around a decade in court fighting Mary's own mother over the church and Rosemary's other assets.

Evidently, the court sided with Rosemary's late husband, and Mary was able to inherit the assets when she married Robert Sr.

Aside from Rosemary's empire, Mary also has a link in her Instagram bio to the Marimarta Perfumeria. It's unclear what exactly her role is in the company. Mary reportedly has a net worth between $3 and $5 million dollars. 

Article continues below advertisement
marycosbygrandpa-1608221477521.png
Source: Bravo

What is Robert Cosby Sr.'s Net Worth

Several outlets have reported that Robert Sr. has a net worth that is substantially higher than his bride's at $20 million. Others have listed his assets at around $3 to $5 million, like his wife.

Neither Mary nor Robert Sr. has ever publicly discussed earnings.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Meredith Marks' Son Brooks Is Already Hailed as the Breakout Star of 'RHOSLC'

How Much Does 'RHOSLC' Husband Sharrieff Shah Make as a College Football Coach?
Mary Cosby's Family Tree on 'RHOSLC' Is Sort of Complicated

More From Distractify

  • is-tom-korcick-going-to-die-1608216318610.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Is Tom Koracick Going to Die? It Doesn't Look Good for the 'Grey's Anatomy' Doc
  • is-tom-cruise-still-in-scientology-1608161938720.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Tom Cruise Is Still a Scientologist After Joining the Religion Over Three Decades Ago
  • the-sun-masked-singer-1600873459102.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    The Sun Is [SPOILER] on 'The Masked Singer' Season 4!
  • mushroom-masked-singer-1603309163033.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    The Mushroom on 'The Masked Singer' Is This Famous Singer!