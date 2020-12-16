Meredith Marks' Son Brooks Is Already Hailed as the Breakout Star of 'RHOSLC'

The duo announced that they were separating in a recent episode of the show. Meredith's younger son, Brooks, has been by her side throughout this difficult time — but what about her other kids , Reid and Chloe? What's there to know about them?

Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City provides insight into the difficulties jewelry designer and socialite Meredith Marks and her husband Seth are facing as a married couple.

Meredith Marks' son Brooks is already loved by 'RHOSLC' fans.

Brooks has obtained a solid fan base thanks to his appearances on Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The ambitious fashion designer became one of the most popular cast members on the show in no time. It's understood that Brooks decided to defer his studies to focus on his fashion brand — and to be there for Meredith while she and Seth work out what's best for them in the long run.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

"The reality of the matter is Brooks was working on his brand and he also was coming to ... help me during a very difficult time in my life so there were all kinds of factors that came into play ... it was a very positive thing to me," Meredith explained how her son's decision to move back home came about in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. Brooks has appeared on six episodes of the show thus far, and it's safe to say that some fans would be eager to see more scenes featuring the young celeb.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks also got the chance to promote his eponymous brand. In a scene of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah showed up wearing one of his designs. What's more, his label will take center stage in another episode — which is set to capture one of his first fashion shows.

"Sundance City" revolves around how he and Meredith get started on the preparation work for his upcoming fashion show. The big event will be explored in more detail on a future episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. "Brooks's fashion show to me was absolutely iconic ... it was the moment I will never ever ever ever forget," Meredith teased in a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight.