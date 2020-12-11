Here's How to Get Santa to Call (or Text) Your Kids When They're Being Naughty

During the weeks leading up to Christmas, parents all around the world find that their children are easier to keep in check with one simple warning: "He knows when you’re sleeping. He knows when you’re awake. He knows if you’ve been bad or good so be good for goodness’ sake!"

The threat of Santa Claus’s mysterious omnipresence has had the power to reign in misbehaving children for generations. But with advances in technology, this year’s naughty or nice list is about to level up.

Want to call Santa and tell them about your bad kids? Keep scrolling to find out how to get Santa himself to send a message to your child if they’re not being nice.