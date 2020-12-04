It's LIT! Here Are Some of the Best Christmas Light Displays Near You

While the holidays in 2020 are definitely a bit different, the Christmas season wouldn't be complete without dazzling decorations, humbling Christmas trees, and over-the-top holiday lights.

And whether it's cold or warm where you are, some holiday displays near you are so dazzling they will make it feel like you're living a white Christmas, no matter what the temperature is outside.

"Where exactly are these larger-than-life Christmas lights near me?" we bet you're asking... Keep reading for answers!

Christmas lights near me: Here's where to see the best displays... Atlanta Dec. 5 will see the tree lighting at Deck the Hall Duluth, where kids can meet Santa and take part in other activities. Want a virtual option? You can watch tree lights across Atlanta from your home thanks to virtual tree lightings in Kennesaw, Decatur, and Norcross via Facebook. If you're feeling adventurous, head over to Candy Rush at Six Flags White Water to enjoy the world's largest drive-thru animated light show. Online reservations are required! Want something more out of the box? Try the Festival of Trees at the Southeastern Railway Museum or Garden Lights, Holiday Nights display at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, which run until Jan. 10 and Jan. 16 respectively. Just don't forget your mask! Source: istock

Chicago Yes, the weather in Chicago may be frightful, but the Christmas lights are delightful enough to make up for the cold. That's especially true at the Lincoln Park Zoo during the annual ZooLights event. The best part? Admission is free on five nights — Dec. 9, 17, 21, and 29. We are especially fans of Christmas activities that don't require braving the cold, and if that sounds like something you're into, we recommend heading to the Northbrook Court shopping mall for the Let It Shine Drive-Thru Lightshow, where guests can enjoy light displays that are synchronized to classic holiday music from their warm cars.

Feeling outdoorsy? Leave the city and check out the Morton Arboretum in the suburbs of Chicago. The trees at the arboretum light up in a bunch of different colors to surround your one-mile walk through the enchanted forest. After the walk, there's a crackling fire where s'mores await.

Miami

If you're lucky enough to be in warm Miami for the holidays, you are going to want to head to The Deering Estate for holiday lights with a historical twist. General admission is $15 for adults, $7 for kids 14 and under, and guests can enjoy a holiday bay cruise on Dec. 13.

Need something a bit more engaging now that Santa's Enchanted Forest is not an option? Head over to Tamiami Park for Santa's Spectacular Drive-Thru Musical Extravaganza, where you can celebrate the season from the safety of your car. The show runs until Dec. 23.

If those activities sound a bit high-key for your taste, take a stroll down Miami Beach's Lincoln Road Mall, where a massive menorah and 30-foot tree keep the holiday spirit afloat through the new year.

Philadelphia The City of Brotherly Love knows how to do Christmas life, and if you need proof, head over to Peddler's Village with its 60 specialty shops and over 1 million lights on display. Plus, you can take part in Elf on the Stealth, an outdoor adventure, every weekend until Jan. 10, 2021. Source: istock If you're in the mood for some family-friendly fun, visit the Elmwood Park Zoo's Wild Lights festival, where there will be over 1 million lights covering the entire zoo. Plus, every night of Wild Lights promises live entertainment, performers, photos with Santa, and even your chance to hang out with some of the zoo animals. Perhaps the most wholesome Christmas wonderland on this list is A Very Furry Christmas at Sesame Place, which continues through Jan. 3. The park is transformed into a holiday extravaganza, complete with twinkling lights, festive decorations, and a 30-foot pixel-based tree that will project images that guests can dance to, for a fully interactive and immersive vibe.

Houston If you're in the Houston area, you have to check out Woodland Heights, an area known for its high concentration of Christmas lights. If you happen to be in town on Dec. 12, check out their annual "Lights in the Heights" celebration — but even if you aren't, this neighborhood stays LIT all season long. Source: Facebook Don't want to get out of your car? We get it! Check out the Christmas Ranch just a few miles out of the city in Cleveland, Tex. It's a ranch owned by the Hanley family, who have been committed to spreading the Christmas spirit for the past 30-something years, and the best part is that the whole experience is a drive-thru, so you don't have to move much to take in the sights.