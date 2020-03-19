Christmas in March? People Hang Holiday Lights Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Christmas in March? People Hang Holiday Lights Amid Coronavirus PandemicBy Gabrielle Bernardini
As the new coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) pandemic continues to plague the world, citizens in the United States have taken the advice of the CDC and have decided to self-quarantine or social-distance for the next few weeks to help slow the spread of the virus.
Amid these dark times, one sports broadcaster, Lane Grindle, had an idea to spread light and holiday cheer around the country.
“What if we all put our Christmas lights back up,” he posted on Twitter. “Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity.”
The new cheery activity has caught on and more and more households continue to put up Christmas lights as we practice social distancing during the coronavirus.
While many Americans continue to practice social-distancing for the next few weeks, some have taken it upon themselves to spread a little cheer during these difficult and trying times. Though Christmas is three months past, people have been putting back up their holiday lights to help brings a smile to peoples' faces.
When news broke that holiday lights were once again twinkling outside families' homes, people took to Twitter to share their reactions.
"Was wondering if everyone could turn on their Outdoor Christmas lights just to remind everyone that we are not alone AND that there is light at the end of this Corona Virus tunnel. We can’t sing on our balconies too cold but we can lift up spirits with a flick of a switch," tweeted one woman.
Another person wrote, "Hey could we make it a #corona thing and put our Christmas lights back up for the Spring!? Im just thinking we all could use a little more light and warmth and lifted spirits."
This individual showed off their decorated tree, writing: "I have my Christmas lights on! Corona, you won’t win!"
One person suggested that going around neighborhood's in a car and seeing peoples' Christmas lights is a great social-distancing activity. "I think everyone should put up Christmas lights again and then we can buy the cheap gas and safely in our cars go look at 'Corona Lights' at night for entertainment," the person tweeted.
Another individual showed off their decorated house, writing, "We couldn’t get to all of them, but we put some of our Christmas lights back up tonight! #corona #christmasinmarch." Check out more of the lights below as it looks like this trend is not stopping anytime soon!
Overall, we're happy this new trend is catching on to help spread a little joy and happiness while we continue to face the coronavirus pandemic.
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.
