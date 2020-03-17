Netflix Party Is the Perfect Way to Feel Less Alone During the Coronavirus Outbreak

The party-starter then shares a link created by the extension with their friends and family so they can join in on the fun. From there, a group chat is enabled that all party-goers can use to share their thoughts and comments about whatever they are watching. As it is only available via Chrome, you’ll only be able to use it with Netflix in a browser rather than using the Netflix app. All participants will need to download the Netflix Party Extension but only one person needs to be responsible for creating the chatroom and sending out invites.