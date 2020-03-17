Here's What to Do at Home When You're Bored During the Coronavirus Quarantine

Fortunately, the weather is turning, which means this time of year is ideal for a casual, brisk outside walk (or run if you're ambitious). Walking outside is the perfect way to exercise and enjoy some fresh air amid all the cabin fever while staying away from germs and social distancing. Pop in your headphones and listen to music while prancing around the neighborhood... and enjoy the time to yourself!



Also, double check about the rules in regards to walking outside during the outbreak. If your town is on lockdown, this may not be an option. But if your city has a 'shelter in place' in effect, you can likely still take Fido for a walk. Your town's website will most likely have up-to-date info on this.