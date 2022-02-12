'RHOSLC' Reunion Will Air Even More Dirty Laundry — Here's When You Can Watch It

"As you've heard, Mary M. Cosby did not come, which was very disappointing to me," he said, adding that Mary was a "big part of the [show's] success" this season. "I had a sense. I spoke to her on New Year's Eve ... We had a long talk, and it's her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore."

Of course, the news only fueled rumors that Mary either quit or was fired from the show. (After all, showing up to the reunion is kind of an essential part of a housewife's contract.) Though Bravo still has not released an official statement, a source revealed to Page Six that Mary wouldn't be returning for Season 3. "She knew her fate on the show by not attending the reunion," they shared.