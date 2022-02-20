Meredith and Mary From 'RHOSLC' Might Not Be Friends Anymore — the Scoop

"I didn't mean any harm by that. Like, for me, it's a compliment," Mary said when confronted. Jennie then told her, "You can say things differently, like, I love your beautiful eyes. But when you reference 'I love your slanted eyes,' you know, it's very insulting to me."

In the moment, Mary did apologize to Jennie for her remarks. "I will never walk down that road," she said. "I apologize."