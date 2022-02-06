'RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Is Sharing Receipts Over Father's Memorial Controversy

To say this season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is dramatic would be a bit of an understatement. Much of Season 2 has followed the fallout from Jen Shah's arrest — but she's not the only housewife who's been facing unsavory accusations.

When Meredith Marks was absent at the time of Jen's arrest — Meredith said she was attending her father's memorial service in Aspen — some of the other women began to question the validity of Meredith's story. Did she lie about the date of her father's memorial service? Was there even a service at all?