Meredith Marks' Net Worth Might Surprise Longtime 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Fans

Meredith Marks' Net Worth Might Surprise Longtime 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' FansBy Anna Garrison
Feb. 13 2022, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
There's never a dull moment on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC). Cast member Meredith Marks has her share of ups and downs, including broadcasting to the world her marriage trouble, her father's memorial controversy, and her recent feud with co-star Lisa Barlow.
Before the RHOSLC reunion airs out more dirty laundry, fans are eager to know what Meredith's net worth is, especially on the chance she leaves the show and goes back to her entrepreneurship full time. Here's the scoop on Meredith's money.
What is Meredith Marks' net worth?
Before becoming a jewelry designer, Meredith attained a law degree from Northwestern University and a Master's degree from Kellogg Business School. After working for several years as a real estate developer and health club owner, she began to admire the intricate details of her great-grandmother's antique jewelry pieces.
Inspired by her grandmother's gorgeous treasures, Meredith opened a jewelry store in Park City, Utah. Since beginning her jewelry business, Meredith has won several awards for her jewelry designs, including the JCK Editor's Choice Award and FGI Rising Star Finalist in 2016 for her designs. In 2017, she won the JCK Best of the Best JCK Jewelers Choice Award and was an FGI Rising Star Finalist.
She also started her fashion line in 2009. As of 2022, her designs have been worn by many celebrities, including Rihanna, Charlize Theron, Courteney Cox, and more. Meredith and her husband Seth have been married for a blissful 25 years, although the show didn't shy away from showing the more rocky aspects of her marriage, including a near-miss divorce. Recently, Meredith and Seth have reconciled and are living together.
Meredith Marks
Reality Star, Entrepreneur
Net worth: $1 Million
Jewelry designer and reality star Meredith Marks began her entrepreneurship as a real estate developer and health club owner. Inspired by her great-grandmother's gorgeous antique jewelry, the star decided to begin her own jewelry design and fashion business. Now, Meredith's designs have been spotted on celebrities such as Rihanna, Courteney Cox, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more.
Since 1996, Meredith has been married to Seth Marks, and they share three children: Reid, Brooks, and Chloe. Meredith is also a regular cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Birth date: Dec. 15, 1971
Birth place: Chicago, Ill.
Father: Unknown
Mother: Gloria Kaufman
Marriages: Seth Marks (m. 1996—)
Children: Reid Marks, Brooks Marks, Chloe Marks
Education: Northwestern University, Kellogg Business School, Gemological Institute of America
Per Exact Net Worth, Meredith's net worth is an estimated $1 million. While this is no small feat, it does happen to be the smallest net worth out of all her co-stars. However, money isn't always what's important, and fans are concerned about Meredith after Lisa Barlow's recent nasty comments.
Per Page Six, during the filming of RHOSLC, Lisa Barlow forgot her mic was off and made some nasty comments about her once-BFF behind a closed door. "I’m done with her. I f–king hate her!” Lisa said of her former best friend, claiming, “She’s a wh--e. She’s f–ked half of New York!" Shortly after, Meredith, who almost shares a birthday with Lisa, removed her birthday Instagram post.
However, a source claims that a falling out between Lisa and Meredith could lead to a reconciliation between Meredith and her once-nemesis, Jen Shah. Jen has publicly commented on Meredith's relationship on the show, at one point accusing her of having an affair and "10 motherf--king boyfriends." Could the tides have turned now that Lisa and Meredith are on the outs?
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.