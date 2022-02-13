Meredith Marks' Net Worth Might Surprise Longtime 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Fans

Jewelry designer and reality star Meredith Marks began her entrepreneurship as a real estate developer and health club owner. Inspired by her great-grandmother's gorgeous antique jewelry, the star decided to begin her own jewelry design and fashion business. Now, Meredith's designs have been spotted on celebrities such as Rihanna, Courteney Cox, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more.

Since 1996, Meredith has been married to Seth Marks, and they share three children: Reid, Brooks, and Chloe. Meredith is also a regular cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Birth date: Dec. 15, 1971

Birth place: Chicago, Ill.

Father: Unknown

Mother: Gloria Kaufman

Marriages: Seth Marks (m. 1996—)

Children: Reid Marks, Brooks Marks, Chloe Marks

Education: Northwestern University, Kellogg Business School, Gemological Institute of America