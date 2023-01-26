Jen Shah Calls Out ‘RHOSLC’ Star Angie Katsanevas for Racism

It's finally arrived: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion is here — and the mess just got messier. On Jan. 23, two days before Part 1 of the highly anticipated reunion, RHOLSC newcomer Angie Katsanevas was caught socializing with a man wearing hateful “White Lives Matter” apparel. She then shared a statement on her Instagram story the following day, only to be called out minutes later by co-star (and criminal) Jen Shah. Here's how the events unfolded.

Angie Katsanevas is under fire for posing with a man wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt.

On Jan. 23, the popular @housewifegifs Twitter account shared two photos of RHOSLC star Angie Katsanevas associating with a white man wearing an offensive “White Lives Matter” shirt. “Angie K is really out here parading her “White Lives Matter” friends with NO shame…GET HER OFF MY SHOW!” the tweet read.

The following night, Angie issued a statement addressing the controversy via her Instagram story.

“I had no knowledge of the message on the back of the shirt worn by the man I posed for a photo with,” Angie wrote. “The original photo was taken from the front. I do not stand by or support this message. Had I known the disturbing message was on his back, I would have never agreed to take a photo with him. I reject racism in all forms. I have and always will stand for diversity and inclusion.”

Jen Shah called former friend Angie K. out for racism.

After Angie shared her statement on Instagram, Jen Shah immediately uploaded a response on her own story, posting nothing but text reading “Black Lives Matter,” followed by the hashtag #rhoslc and a snowflake emoji. A fan page called Reality Witch reposted it alongside Angie’s statement and called Jen out for continuing to “weaponize racism.” Angie then reposted Reality Witch’s Instagram story.

Will Angie K. get fired from ‘RHOSLC’?

After Angie reposted Reality Witch’s Instagram story, Jen added more to her original story, directly addressing Bravo and insinuating they should fire Angie. “THE GIRLS COLORS ARE SHOWING,” she wrote in all-caps. “HOW YOU GONE ACT @BRAVOTV?”

While Bravo has yet to disclose whether they will fire Angie K. from RHOSLC, viewers are blaming fan-favorite Lisa Barlow for bringing her on in the first place. After the Jennie Nguyen racism scandal in January 2022, people noted that Lisa has now enlisted not one but two racist women to star in the show.

When addressing the situation with Angie, Lisa tweeted that she isn’t responsible for her friend’s actions. “This girl [and] ONLY this girl is who I am accountable for,” Lisa wrote. “I work extremely hard, I have integrity in what I do, and I am raising boys that know the values of our family. I can only speak for and about me. I haven’t slept in five days so see you tomorrow.”

This girl an ONLY this girl is who I am accountable for. I work extremely hard, I have integrity in what I do and I am raising boys that know the values of our family. I can only speak for and about me. ♥️ I haven’t slept in 5 days so see you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7IDZKWcwZ0 — Lisa Barlow (@LisaBarlow7) January 24, 2023

However, fans have pointed out that friendships are highly reflective of one’s own morals and values.

when bravo has to issue another “this reunion was filmed before the posts concerning angie k came out” for the second year in a row… lisa barlow sure has an amazing circle of friends 😭 #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/hd7auIcSe7 — linnethia mellenCAMP (@nenefcknleakes) January 24, 2023