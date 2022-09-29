Will 'RHOSLC' Co-Stars Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks Be Able to Mend Their Friendship?

There's a chill in the Utah air when it comes to the state of the ladies' friendships on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

When the five O.G. cast members returned for Season 3 of the hit Bravo reality series on Sept. 28, a lot of the friendship dynamics had shifted considerably. One-time enemies Jen Shah and Meredith Marks spent time together during the premiere, as did frenemies Lisa Barlow and Heather Gay.

As the teaser for the rest of Season 3 suggested, Heather will also fall out with her "cousin," Whitney Rose, and the Lisa and Meredith will struggle to repair their once-close friendship.