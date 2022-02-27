‘RHOSLC’ Is Shaking up Its Cast for Season 3

Although we have yet to see how Jen Shah reacts to the latest updates in her fraud case, or whether Lisa Barlow feels remorse for her tirade against Meredith Marks, Salt Lake City is already in the midst of filming for Season 3.

It’s not often that a Real Housewives series is shooting the upcoming season while the reunion airs, but SLC has broken the mold in more ways than one. Of course, fans can’t wait to see how the drama continues to unfold… and perhaps more importantly, who will be doing the unfolding.