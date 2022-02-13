Lisa Barlow Claims She's "Richer" Than Her 'RHOSLC' Co-Stars but Is That True? Let's Discuss

Reality television star, businesswoman, and mother Lisa Barlow is best known for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. After attending Brigham Young University, she settled in Salt Lake City and started her two brands. First, LUXE, her marketing company, and then VIDA, her tequila brand.

During her time in Salt Lake City, she married John Barlow. The pair share two children: Jack, 15, and Henry, 8.

Birth date: Dec. 14, 1974

Birth place: New York

Birth name: Lisa Barlow

Father: Unknown

Mother: Unknown

Marriages: John Barlow (m. 2003 —)

Children: Jack Barlow, Henry Barlow

Education: Brigham Young University