Who Is the Oldest Husband of the 'RHOSLC' Stars?

Although things appeared pretty rocky for Seth and Meredith Marks on Season 1 of RHOSLC, fans got to see a completely new side of the couple in Season 2, when their relationship appeared stronger than ever.

The resurrection of their marriage has meant that Seth continues to make appearances on the show. Since he doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, we can reveal that Meredith’s husband turned 49 years old on April 28, 2021.