Duy Tran Is an Esteemed Chiropractor, Company Owner, and the Newest Star on 'RHOSLC'

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City kicked off on Sep. 12, 2021, introducing viewers to stars like Jennie Nguyen , a forty-something businesswoman and mom of three, and her husband, Duy Tran . Jennie and Duy are bound to cause a stir, not the least because Duy is currently petitioning for a sister wife.

The next power couple to join RHOSLC , Jennie and Duy have already teased some information about their work in healthcare. Jennie recently sold her medical spas to become a stay-at-home mom, while Duy is the owner of the HealthQuest Chiropractic in Murray, Utah. What's more, they talked about the issues they are facing, including Duy's interest in expanding the family.

"If murder wasn't a felony, he would have been dead on the snow," Jennie reacted to Duy's proposal on 'RHOSLC.'

Eager to further expand the family, Duy broached the topic of having more kids during a brief skiing excursion captured on Season 2, Episode 6 of RHOSLC. Comfortably nestled on a bench, he and Jennie talked about the future. They also discussed what's absent from the vision board.

Duy began the conversation by asking Jennie if she would like to become pregnant again. He then mentioned that they could contact a surrogate mother or opt for adoption. Jennie countered the proposals by explaining that she doesn't want to look after another infant. "You think we are able to raise another infant running around in diapers? You think I wanna do that?" she asked. "Our life is wonderful right now. Why would you want to change it?"

Article continues below advertisement

Duy started asking about sister wives right there and then. "To have a sister wife in our family is not uncommon in our culture," he went on to explain in a confessional. "You know, my grandfather had four wives. They all got along. He was able to have a big family. The stories I heard were amazing."

Article continues below advertisement

"I know that in our culture, this happened in Vietnam. My dad had multiple girlfriends. But is this something I want in my marriage? Hell no," she said. "I'm so speechless. If murder wasn't a felony, he would've been dead on the snow." The mismatch in expectations will continue to serve as a storyline in Season 2 of RHOSLC, with future episodes shedding light on whether Jennie and Duy manage to work their way through the dilemma.