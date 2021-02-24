Whitney Rose and Her Husband's Relationship Is a High Point of 'RHOSLC'

Thanks to Justin's career, he has an estimated net worth of $2.6 million . Whitney also has a career of her own, though. She owns her own business and has a line of skincare products called Iris+Beau. Her net worth is estimated to be around $3 million . Throw in what the couple is likely getting paid for their roles on RHOSLC and they are basically rolling in dough.

And, luckily for them, their bank accounts will only continue to gain zeros. RHOSLC was renewed for a second season ahead of its Season 1 finale, and it would appear that Whitney and the other ladies are here to stay. Whitney and Justin are essentially ex-Mormon royalty and they are thriving on the show.

Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.