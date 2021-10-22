'RHOSLC' Star Jennie Nguyen and Her Husband Don't See Eye to Eye on Having More Kids

On a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City , Jennie Nguyen came clean about some of the heart-wrenching pregnancy issues she’s endured in the past. After all that she’s been through, she has three children to stand by her side today. Jennie’s time on RHOSLC has the spotlight all over her family, including her kids.

Here’s what to know about the kids she has, what her pregnancy history has been like, and if she’s going to have more children down the line.

Jennie, who was born in Vietnam, talked to Salt Lake Magazine about her relationship with her kids, saying, “I discipline my kids the traditional way, as well as the American way. I adapt the tradition to make sure that my household and my kids are disciplined in a certain way." Motherhood is something Jennie takes very seriously!

Jennie Nguyen and her husband, Duy Tran, share three kids together. Her oldest child is 15-year-old son Atlas, her second-born son is 12-year-old Triton, and last but not least is her 9-year-old daughter Karlyn. As Women's Health notes, some interesting facts about her kids include the fact that her oldest son is friends with Lisa Barlow‘s 16-year-old son, Jack, and that Jennie’s daughter is the author of a kids' book called The Mysterious Forest. Becoming an author at such a young age is a huge accomplishment!

Will Jennie have more kids?

It seems that Jennie and her husband Duy are unable to see eye to eye about having any more children. In an episode of RHOSLC that aired on Oct. 17, 2021, they had an open conversation about expanding the family and realized they were seeing things very differently. Jennie explained in the episode (per People), “I’m older, I tied my tubes, I have three wonderful children. But Duy comes to me and is like, 'I want more kids.' I don’t think I could handle another child."

It was revealed in that episode that Jennie has been through a lot already in her pregnancy journey. She explained, “I had 13 pregnancies with three living kids and one stillbirth. My daughter passed away when she was 42 weeks. She was my second pregnancy — that’s when I had to stillbirth." Going through something like that is extremely emotional, heartbreaking, and sad. It makes a lot of sense that Jennie has the mindset of avoiding the route of another pregnancy.

She further explained in the episode, "One miscarriage is hard enough for a mom. I went through 10. I don’t want to continue to feel like something's wrong with me." Although Duy agreed with her and gave her support about her feelings, he still came to the same conclusion about wanting to bring more kids into the world — and even suggested bringing a sister wife into the mix to make it happen.