17 'Real Housewives' Stars Who Have Been Arrested Over the Years

The ladies featured on each Real Housewives franchise are supposed to be as authentic as possible when they agree to let the cameras in. While there are plenty of scenes of the women in their mansions and flashy cars, viewers have also seen harsher realities play out, like divorces, deaths, and various legal issues.

More than a dozen current and former Housewives have been arrested over the years — either before, during, or after their appearances on Bravo.