Are the Rumors True That Tinsley Mortimer Is Returning to 'RHONY'?By Toni Sutton
Aug. 25 2021, Updated 2:23 p.m. ET
After appearing on Bravo's reality series The Real Housewives of New York City for nearly four seasons, Tinsley Mortimer decided to step away from the show in 2019 and move to Chicago to be with her then-boyfriend, Scott Kluth. Cast members and fans were quite surprised when the Housewife decided to leave both the city and the show for her beau, who later proposed to her after she started her new life with him.
During the Season 12 reunion in September 2020, Tinsley set the record straight on why she left RHONY for her fairy-tale wedding. In part 1 of the reunion special, she explained, "Scott never made me choose between him and the show. I knew that the show was definitely an issue for him, and I knew that when we got back together, it was a decision that I had to make."
She added, "And I left because I got back together with him, and I wanted to not have him and me be a part of this now and because also he lives in Chicago."
While on the reunion stage, Tinsley also noted, "The act of me leaving New York for him actually solidified our relationship even more."
Unfortunately, Tinsley never got her fairy-tale ending, and in March 2021, Scott publicly announced that he and the RHONY alum were calling it quits. Now that Tinsley is no longer engaged, rumor has it she may be coming back to the Real Housewives franchise; keep reading to find out if it's true or not.
Is Tinsley Mortimer coming back to 'The Real Housewives of New York City'?
Recently all sorts of rumors have been swirling around about The Real Housewives of New York City, from cast member shake-ups to the series being put on a permanent hiatus and the cancellation of the Season 13 reunion show. One of the new rumors is that Tinsley may be coming back to the series. Per Radar Online, an insider told celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi that a "serious conversation is happening" about restructuring the existing cast members on RHONY.
The source claimed that the plan would involve bringing both Tinsley and Bethenny Frankel back in starring roles. The insider said, "The biggest rumblings of all are that Bravo [is] working overtime to secure a Bethenny Frankel and Tinsley Mortimer return." They also added, "Mortimer is closest to signing, but as much as she'll play coy, Frankel isn't far behind."
Recently David Yontef, the host of the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast, spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about all the rumors surrounding RHONY. David feels that everything being said is all speculation and that fans should wait to see how everything plays out before jumping to conclusions. David also talked about the Instagram account Deuxmoi. He said that "websites like that are so dangerous in that a lot of people believe what is written there and give life to ridiculous rumors."
According to OK!, a rep for Bravo reached out about Tinsley and Bethenny coming back to the show and disclosed, "These are all rumors, and there is no truth to this."
We don't know if Tinsley is returning to the show, and we will have to wait and see what transpires in regards to the franchise.
