Are the Rumors True That Tinsley Mortimer Is Returning to 'RHONY'?

After appearing on Bravo's reality series The Real Housewives of New York City for nearly four seasons, Tinsley Mortimer decided to step away from the show in 2019 and move to Chicago to be with her then-boyfriend, Scott Kluth. Cast members and fans were quite surprised when the Housewife decided to leave both the city and the show for her beau, who later proposed to her after she started her new life with him.

Article continues below advertisement

During the Season 12 reunion in September 2020, Tinsley set the record straight on why she left RHONY for her fairy-tale wedding. In part 1 of the reunion special, she explained, "Scott never made me choose between him and the show. I knew that the show was definitely an issue for him, and I knew that when we got back together, it was a decision that I had to make." She added, "And I left because I got back together with him, and I wanted to not have him and me be a part of this now and because also he lives in Chicago."

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

While on the reunion stage, Tinsley also noted, "The act of me leaving New York for him actually solidified our relationship even more." Unfortunately, Tinsley never got her fairy-tale ending, and in March 2021, Scott publicly announced that he and the RHONY alum were calling it quits. Now that Tinsley is no longer engaged, rumor has it she may be coming back to the Real Housewives franchise; keep reading to find out if it's true or not.