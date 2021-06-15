'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel Shared What She Misses and Doesn't Miss About the Show

Longtime viewers of RHONY are likely aware of Bethenny's quick-witted personality. She has given fans tons of hilarious moments to recall and has also been very open about her life.

And while most Housewives remain tight-lipped after leaving the franchise, Bethenny always shares how thankful she is for the opportunity. And just recently, the Skinny Girl entrepreneur gave fans insight into what she liked when filming the show.

“There’s a lot of laughing on the Housewives," Bethenny told Variety . “There’s a lot of satire, and it was fun to react to people. The comedy is funny. The craziness is funny.”

While filming for Bethenny was a good time filled with laughs, there were some aspects of the show that she wasn’t really fond of. And she told the outlet that filming was stressful at times.

“It’s a zero-sum game,” Bethenny told Variety. “Someone’s always winning and someone’s always losing — and there’s always a gotcha moment.”