Is 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Alum Dorinda Medley Returning to the Series?

After six seasons of being a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City , Dorinda Medley announced that she was giving back her apple and exiting the franchise that made her famous. Throughout Season 12 of RHONY, it was apparent that the queen of "making nice" was not having the best season and had hardly any patience for her fellow co-stars. Dorinda's sting on Season 12 started with her pressing Tinsley Mortimer about her love life and why she wasn't opening up to the rest of the cast.

Fans noticed her aggressive behavior and called out the alum on social media. Dorinda revealed her departure from the reality television show as Season 12 began wrapping up. She wrote on Instagram , "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to make it nice. But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away."

She went on to thank Bravo and NBC, her castmates, and everyone she met along the way and wished them all "health, happiness, and success."

Per Us Weekly, Andy Cohen made it clear that she was welcomed back to the show anytime. On Radio Andy he said, "Sometimes taking a pause is a good thing, and I am really hopeful that this is indeed a pause and that she would rejoin the show at some point." Dorinda is indeed making a comeback to the franchise, but will she be back on RHONY?