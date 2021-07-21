Will Bethenny Frankel Return for Season 14 of 'The Real Housewives of New York'?

Since Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York , fans haven't seen the face Bethenny Frankel , but it appears many want her back. On the heels of Dorinda Medley's departure and Eboni K. Williams' addition, viewership on Season 13 of the Bravo reality series has reached an all-time low when it comes to its live viewership. Many fans have expressed that they are less than thrilled with the latest season of the show.

According to @RatingsOnBravo via Twitter, only 764,000 live viewers watched the episode that aired on June 29 compared to last season when the series averaged more than 1 million viewers. Rumors have since circulated that Bravo is looking to shake up the cast. A source tells Daily Mail that "all hell is breaking loose behind the scenes at The Real Housewives of New York. While the cameras are down, the drama is continuing."

The source also says that the reunion's filming has been delayed from Aug. 5 until at least September, and the show won't begin filming for next season until 2022. Some fans have been calling for the return of Bethenny because of this disastrous season. Could the RHONY alum be coming back for Season 14?

Is Bethenny Frankel coming back to 'RHONY'?

In the past, Bethenny Frankel has been against coming back to The Real Housewives of New York. In July 2020, the Skinnygirl mogul tweeted, "I AM NOT COMING BACK."

But when Bethenny made an appearance on Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live in September of 2020, she did not rule out coming back to RHONY. She revealed, "It would have to be a different show, and I have had ideas. But it would have to be ... clean the deck, and it would be a different show." Another RHONY alum Dorinda Medley recently took to social media about Bethenny coming back and tweeted, "I’ve heard a certain skinny girl is in early talks for a comeback."

I’ve heard a certain skinny girl is in early talks for a comeback 👀😵#RHONY — D😈RINDA DEADLY (@dorindadeadly) July 14, 2021 Source: Twitter

Per Radar, Bethenny would love to come back and save the show but not as a part of the cast. She would want to be part of the production. “Bethenny doesn’t want to return to the show as a cast member, she wants to return as a producer. Bethenny was far more than just talent when she was on the show. From day one Bethenny was also a producer," a source tells the outlet.