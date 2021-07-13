What Happened to Jules Wainstein After 'RHONY' Season 8?

Julianne "Jules" Wainstein joined the reality show for Season 8, and she was the only married woman in the cast.

Though Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan , and Ramona Singer have been staples on The Real Housewives of New York City for more than a decade, there are several women who only had brief stints as full-time cast members on the Bravo series.

After just one season on RHONY, Jules shocked fans by announcing that she was leaving the show. Since her time in front of the cameras, Jules has been through a lot of changes in her personal life.

During the season, Jules did butt heads with Bethenny Frankel several times before the two attempted to make amends. When she wasn't interacting with the ladies, viewers saw the socialite with her young kids, Rio and Jagger, and her then-husband, Michael Wainstein.

Why did Jules Wainstein leave 'RHONY'?

While the eighth season was airing in July 2016, Jules representative confirmed to People that the mom of two was divorcing Michael Wainstein. The two had been married for eight years, and Jules' rep cited cheating as the reason for the split. Michael denied that he was cheating. According to TMZ, Jules called the police in August of that year when the estranged spouses had an argument. She later got a temporary restraining order against her ex.

The following month, as the Season 8 reunion was airing, Jules' rep confirmed that she would not return to the show. "Jules is going good through a divorce and is putting her family first," the statement read. She later discussed her experience on the reality series with The Daily Dish. "Overall, it was a great experience. I learned so much about myself. I learned so much about the ladies. They're all successful in different ways. I learned different things from each and every one of them," she said.

"The best part of it, especially now, [with] what's going on now, the show really made me feel capable — like I felt like if I didn't have the show and this was going on I'd kind of feel lost," she continued. "I feel very strong and like I got a little chutzpah. I feel empowered; it's a show about women. Listen, I'm going through the worst time in my life, but on the other hand, life isn't over..."