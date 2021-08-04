'RHONY' Star Eboni K. Williams Found out She May Have a Half-Sister Name Ashley

All eyes have been on Eboni K. Williams as the first Black housewife on the reality series Real Housewives of New York City. After the 37-year-old attorney was cast as the newest housewife of the franchise for Season 13, she declared that she was not going to hold anything back and would always keep it real in front of the cameras. It seems that Eboni has been keeping her promise.

She’s had no reservations educating her fellow co-stars about Black history and standing up for herself. However, when it comes to sharing details about her personal life, Eboni has been a bit hesitant. Eboni briefly discussed her previous engagement and why it all fell apart, but never at any point did she disclose her mystery man’s identity , which left fans guessing.

The women started to think that maybe Eboni would never open up to them. In Episode 6, though, Eboni started to open up to the housewives about a woman named Ashley. Here’s everything we know about who she is and who she may be to Eboni.

Ashley may be Eboni K. Williams' half-sister.

During Episode 6, Eboni tells the housewives that a lady had reached out to her on Instagram claiming to be her half-sister Ashley. She tells the ladies that the man who's rumored to be her father, Kenneth, is also Ashley's father.

Eboni's mother was never sure if Kenneth was Eboni's biological father. Eboni contacts Ashley wanting to know why she thinks they're sisters. According to Ashley, she remembers her grandmother having a picture of Eboni on her mantle.

Also, Ashley said she had been told all her life that she had an older sister. When Eboni shares all of this, the women, especially LuAnn de Lesseps, are happy she is finally opening up to them about her personal life and encourage her to find out if she really does have more family out there. In Episode 12 of RHONY, Eboni and her maybe half-sister Ashley video-chat with one another, and audiences could see that both women were excited, even if Eboni was a little nervous.

Once the call starts she tells Ashley, "I don't even know how to act, 'cause I've never seen you on the video! You're beautiful. I'm tripping! I don't know. This is, like, so crazy to me."

In her interview, she talks about Ashley possibly being her sister and says to the camera, "This is a long time coming, this DNA test with Ashley. My whole life, there's been rumors and suspicion. So, to be able to have fact-based evidence around who my family is, I can't wait."

Eboni tells Ashley that she's looking forward to finding out if she has more family out there since she doesn't have much family. Unfortunately, her grandmother died not too long after the call was filmed, which left the 37-year-old with only one other known living relative: her mother. Eboni said she wants a relationship with Ashley, even if they are not sisters. As the rest of Season 13 unfolds it will be interesting to see if Ashley is really Eboni's sister.