"I Need to be No. 1": Eboni K. Williams Explains Why She and Her Ex Parted Ways

"I Need to be No. 1": Eboni K. Williams Explains Why She and Her Ex Parted WaysBy Leila Kozma
May. 12 2021, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
Season 13 of RHONY has provided some insight into how the group of socialites is faring in the dating arena. Leah McSweeney still nurses some feelings for a man nicknamed "Pita Chip," while Eboni K. Williams recently broke up with her now ex-fiancé, a father-of-three with strong ties to New Jersey. So, why did Eboni's relationship come to an end? What happened?
Eboni K. Williams and her ex-fiancé were together for almost four years.
Eboni and the enigmatic father-of-three went their separate ways after around four years of dating in 2020 — by the time Eboni was already knee-deep in the wedding preparations. Although the star of RHONY steered away from mentioning her former beau by name, she did share a few details about the breakup on The Wendy Williams Show.
As Eboni told show host Wendy Williams, she and her ex started to drift apart after the lockdown began. While she spent the period in New York, he was staying with his kids in New Jersey — and the distance likely brought out their differences. As she added, he didn't have the same goals as her, which ultimately brought things to an end.
"I started 2020 planning a wedding. Deposits to vendors, a videographer, a wedding planner. I was planning a wedding and a marriage. This quarantine, like a lot of couples, made us tell the truth about our relationship," Eboni said.
"He actually did not quarantine with me. He has three children, two of which are young adults, and he chose to quarantine in New Jersey with his semi-adult children. I'm not a parent yet. I get that they are No. 1, but I need to be No. 1. I wasn't No. 1, so I needed to move on," she added. "He is a lovely man, just wasn't for me. He's older, he had been there, done that. Didn't really want a new baby and all that stuff that I want. I want that stuff."
Eboni has yet to share further details about the mystery man.
Unfortunately for fans, Eboni tends to keep her personal life tightly under wraps, with most of her social media profiles focusing on her work achievements as a high-flying attorney, journalist, and author. It appears that she didn't post that much about her ex even when they were still together.
As Eboni explained in an intimate conversation with Leah captured in the Season 13 premiere of RHONY, she wasn't excited about the idea of putting herself out there again at first — but worked hard to get to the point where she felt ready to fall in love again.
"I had to get to that place of intention. I'll be honest, that was one of the reasons it took me so long to leave my last relationship because I really just didn't want to start over. You know? It's like, 'Who wants to go through all that?'" Eboni told Leah.
