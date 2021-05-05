'RHONY' Star Eboni K. Williams Reveals Why She Split up With Her Fiancé

'RHONY' Star Eboni K. Williams Reveals Why She Split up With Her FiancéBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Attention, Real Housewives of New York fans! The ladies are back in the Big Apple for Season 13 of the hit Bravo show. While this season has already promised loads of drama, trash-talking, and an eventful girls trip to Salem, Mass., one new housewife is already making headlines.
Eboni K. Williams is making her RHONY debut (and history as the first Black cast member) alongside returning housewives Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan.
A successful attorney, Eboni already promised fans that she is not going to hold back this season. Ahead of the show's premiere, the Bravo star spoke with Wendy Williams about the new season and her relationship status.
So, is Eboni single or does she have a boyfriend? Keep reading to find out more about the newest housewife.
'RHONY' star Eboni K. Williams split with her fiancé.
The 37-year-old appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and revealed to the talk show host that she was no longer with her fiancé.
“I was engaged to be married,” she said. “I started 2020 planning a wedding, deposits to vendors, a videographer, wedding planner. I was planning a wedding, a marriage, more importantly. And this quarantine, it made us tell the truth about our relationship.”
The two were together for four years before calling it quits during the coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19). So, what happened?
“I’ll tell you what happened. He actually did not quarantine with me," she revealed. "He has three children, two of which are young adults. And he chose to quarantine in New Jersey with his semi-adult children. And for me, listen I’m not a parent yet. I get that they’re number one. But I need to be number one. And I wasn’t number one so I needed to move on.”
Eboni does not have any children, and she joins the cast as a single woman. So we are expecting a lot of flirting and romance chatter on Season 13 of RHONY.
Eboni was a fan of the series prior to being cast on the show.
Though she may be new to the cast of RHONY, Eboni is not going to sit quietly in the corner, and it has already been teased that she will be involved in a bit of drama on Season 13.
But, before being cast on the series, the reality star revealed that she has been a longtime fan of the Bravo franchise.
"No, Andy, I didn't watch a lot of RHONY; I watched all of RHONY. Yes! From Episode 1, baby," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. "I'm a Bravoholic like everybody else ... They were as advertised. Everybody was full throttle, very consistent."
She continued, "This is a legendary franchise. It's my honor to be a part of it, and I want to thank every person that's a part of this show and these women for embracing me."
Watch new episodes of Real Housewives of New York on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.