'RHONY' Star Eboni K. Williams Reveals Why She Split up With Her Fiancé

Attention, Real Housewives of New York fans! The ladies are back in the Big Apple for Season 13 of the hit Bravo show. While this season has already promised loads of drama, trash-talking, and an eventful girls trip to Salem, Mass., one new housewife is already making headlines.

A successful attorney, Eboni already promised fans that she is not going to hold back this season. Ahead of the show's premiere, the Bravo star spoke with Wendy Williams about the new season and her relationship status.

So, is Eboni single or does she have a boyfriend? Keep reading to find out more about the newest housewife.