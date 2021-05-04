Are Luann De Lesseps and Garth Wakeford Still Together After 'RHONY' Season 13?

Those who have been watching The Real Housewives of New York City since it debuted back in 2008 have seen Luann De Lesseps go through many ups and downs in her personal life.

When Luann made her reality TV debut, she was just a year away from divorcing Count Alexandre De Lesseps. Once she was no longer an official housewife (in the traditional sense of the word), the "Feeling Jovani" singer had an on-and-off romance with Jacques Azoulay before she tied the knot with longtime bachelor Tom D'Agostino Jr.