Are Things Heating up Again Between 'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney and "Pita Chip"?By Leila Kozma
May. 5 2021, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
Leah McSweeney made some sweeping lifestyle changes since loyal fans of RHONY last saw her. As the Season 13 premiere of RHONY revealed, the Married to the MOB brand founder pledged to convert to Judaism, got a nose job, quit drinking, and also got a new puppy during quarantine.
But have her stances on dating changed at all? How are things between her and the mystery man she refers to as "Pita Chip"?
Season 12 of 'RHONY' offered a glimpse into Leah's relationship with "Pita Chip."
The owner of a kosher restaurant and pita bakery, "Pita Chip" earned his makeshift nickname thanks to his profession. Thus far, Leah has refrained from discussing his real name or age on the show. But despite her best attempts (at one point, she even bared it all for a sext), they have encountered a few obstacles during the relationship.
Season 12's Episode 9 saw Leah process some difficult feelings — which she mainly did by shaking things up at a fancy clambake. As she revealed in the episode, she told "Pita Chip" off because she thought he was giving her the silent treatment, which only resulted in further complications in the long run.
By the time the Season 12 reunion came around, things between Leah and "Pita Chip" were over. During an idle stroll through the backstage area, Leah couldn't help but notice a seemingly innocent bag of pita chips at the snack station, which sent her right down memory lane. The RHONY star swiftly composed an Instagram Story summarizing her feelings about the discovery. "Is Andy Cohen messing with me?" she captioned it.
Things have been hectic between Leah and "Pita Chip."
"That's not happening anymore," Leah said of her relationship with "Pita Chip" in a 2020 interview with Bustle.
While some aspects of the relationship did see the light of day — for example, the "Pita Chip" sext debacle, which quickly took on an extra layer of drama after Leah learned that her crush had tried to screenshot and forward the text to someone else — other aspects are still shrouded in mystery.
Take, for instance, the circumstances surrounding Leah's breakup with "Pita Chip." Whatever happened there, his name did come up in the Season 13 premiere of RHONY, which could potentially mean that viewers will hear about him again in the future.
"I'm still enmeshed with this guy, 'Pita Chip,'" she told Eboni K. Williams in a crucial scene of the Season 13 premiere. "We are going to be friends no matter what, and I think that's the thing, [I] keep going back to him, but he is kind of like a f--kboy at the same time."
So, does Leah have a boyfriend? What's her relationship status?
On Instagram, Leah tends to post about work projects. On occasion, she also shares updates about her daughter, Kier Marie (aka Kiki), but romantic partners hardly ever make an appearance on her grid. Leah's current relationship status is unknown, though she did say that she was ready to fall in love in the Season 13 premiere of RHONY.
Could Leah and "Pita Chip" rekindle their flame? There's only one way to find out.
Catch new episodes of RHONY every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.