Are Things Heating up Again Between 'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney and "Pita Chip"?

Leah McSweeney made some sweeping lifestyle changes since loyal fans of RHONY last saw her. As the Season 13 premiere of RHONY revealed, the Married to the MOB brand founder pledged to convert to Judaism, got a nose job, quit drinking, and also got a new puppy during quarantine.

But have her stances on dating changed at all? How are things between her and the mystery man she refers to as "Pita Chip"?