'RHONY' Star Teresa Giudice Has Been Speaking Italian Since She Was a Child

Reality TV star Teresa Giudice has been open and proud of her Italian heritage. She and her family have been to the country multiple times, and she even visited her ex-husband Joe Giudice since he's been deported to the country.

But when we do see Teresa, she's almost always speaking English. We already know she was born in New Jersey, not Italy, but does she speak Italian? It turns out that she has a long history with the language and has been around it for years thanks to her family and trips she's taken to Italy.

Does Teresa speak Italian?

Yes, Teresa has been open about speaking the language and has been since she was a child. "I learned to speak Italian in kindergarten," she said in an interview according to The Daily Mail. The source also says that both of her parents are immigrants from Italy, so she grew up around the language as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: getty images

In a 2010 blog post for Bravo, Teresa talked about a trip she took to Italy. She says that Caroline Manzo wasn't happy on the trip but that it wasn't a honeymoon for her and her husband. "I don’t know why Caroline was so crabby," the post said. "I know she was sick before we left and in pain, but she could have stayed home like Dina. What did she think it was going to be like with 20 people and babies? It wasn’t a romantic honeymoon for her and Albert."

Article continues below advertisement