'RHONY' Star Teresa Giudice Has Been Speaking Italian Since She Was a Child

'RHONY' Star Teresa Giudice Has Been Speaking Italian Since She Was a ChildBy Kori Williams
Apr. 28 2021, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Reality TV star Teresa Giudice has been open and proud of her Italian heritage. She and her family have been to the country multiple times, and she even visited her ex-husband Joe Giudice since he's been deported to the country.
But when we do see Teresa, she's almost always speaking English. We already know she was born in New Jersey, not Italy, but does she speak Italian? It turns out that she has a long history with the language and has been around it for years thanks to her family and trips she's taken to Italy.
Does Teresa speak Italian?
Yes, Teresa has been open about speaking the language and has been since she was a child. "I learned to speak Italian in kindergarten," she said in an interview according to The Daily Mail. The source also says that both of her parents are immigrants from Italy, so she grew up around the language as well.
In a 2010 blog post for Bravo, Teresa talked about a trip she took to Italy. She says that Caroline Manzo wasn't happy on the trip but that it wasn't a honeymoon for her and her husband. "I don’t know why Caroline was so crabby," the post said. "I know she was sick before we left and in pain, but she could have stayed home like Dina. What did she think it was going to be like with 20 people and babies? It wasn’t a romantic honeymoon for her and Albert."
Teresa's post goes on to say that Caroline was uncomfortable with everyone speaking Italian. "And I’m sorry she felt uncomfortable when we were all speaking Italian, but hello, it’s Italy! Her Italian grandfather might not have taught her Italian, but I think she’s had plenty of time over the years to learn it if she wanted to!"
Teresa's ex Joe might be fluent in Italian.
Teresa's ex-husband Joe Giudice didn't speak any Italian before he was deported from the U.S. in 2019 after being charged with fraud. According to Page Six, he was brought to the U.S. from Italy when he was a child and was never granted citizenship. Not only did he not learn Italian growing up, but he was also thrown back into a country he probably barely remembered. It would definitely help if he knew the native language.
Since Joe has been in Italy, he's continued to post on social media. On his Instagram, almost all of his videos are with his family, and he exclusively speaks English in them. There have been reports that he did speak Italian throughout one of his Instagram posts, but if the post existed, it looks like it was deleted.
Of course, it would make sense that Joe has at least learned some of the language. He was married to Teresa for 20 years before they split in 2019. Plus, both his parents immigrated to the U.S. from Italy when he was just a child.