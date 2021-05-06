Leah McSweeney Describes Why Tinsley "Dodged a Bullet" With Scott

Yesterday, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Eboni K. Williams from Real Housewives of New York went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and spilled some massive tea — specifically about Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth, who broke off their engagement mid-March. Scott made a public statement about their breakup, shocking RHNY fans everywhere. It confirmed that the two had split up and have been living apart for a few months before the news broke.

"After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future," Scott told PEOPLE .

He aded, "While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship." While it might seem like both parties made the decision, one source claims that Tinsley was totally "blindsided."

"This was not mutual, she was blindsided. She's on the floor heartbroken and devastated. She left everything for him because she didn't think he'd ever call off the engagement. She trusted him that this time was going to be different," the source told PEOPLE. So, there's been a lot of speculation about what happened between the two and what happened. After Leah's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, it seems like we finally have more information.

Why did Tinsley and Scott break up?

While we still don't have an exact reason, it seems like Scott was the one who broke up with Tinsley, and that the breakup was based around his "character." Leah said, "I don't want to say anything too bad about him because he might come after me with lawyers. I think it said a lot more about him and his character, and I'm happy that Tinsley's free and she dodged a bullet really."

"He obviously had no regard for her feelings or her life. She left New York and gave up so much to be with him," Leah added. If what Leah is saying is true, this statement from a source makes sense. Someone told Page Six that Scott "tortured" Tinsley.

“He tortured her. For years he would break up with her and get back together with her and break up with her again. But when he proposed, she believed he meant it. She left her career, she left her livelihood, she left her home, and suddenly he’s back to his old tricks again and he called off the engagement," they said. If all that is true, then it really does seem like Tinsley dodged a major bullet.

