Rumor Has It 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Will Not Return for Another Season

Throughout Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City, the Bravo reality series has been making headlines and not for anything good. From the show having low ratings supposedly because of the conversations around race and politics amongst the women to the rumored firing of long-time cast member Ramona Singer, it has been quite the year for the franchise. While Season 13 hasn't been a fan favorite, cast member Leah McSweeney feels that it has been an interesting season.

Recently while appearing on an episode on the podcast Mention It All, she shared, "Yes, I said it, I don't give a s--t. I'm sorry that we don't have some giant scandal; no one robbed anybody. We are talking about hard s--t, and if everyone is like 'I want an escape,' then just turn [the show] off and leave us alone." Even former RHONY castmate Dorinda Medley came to the ladies' defense while on Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef when discussing why the viewership has slipped.

Source: BRAVO

She said, "It was a tough season to film. You know, it's one thing to do COVID filming when you're in Beverly Hills or New Jersey or stuff. You have all that outdoor space. You've got to remember we as New York girls, that's what we do. New York and people and restaurants." Now The Real Housewives of New York City is making headlines for being rumored to be put on hiatus permanently. Is the show being canceled after 13 seasons?

Is 'RHONY' being canceled? It's been reported by Radar Online that Bravo is contemplating putting The Real Housewives of New York on a "permanent hiatus." A source revealed to the media outlet, "There is still no confirmed date to shoot the reunion show after it being postponed twice. First, Aug. 5 is canceled, and now the September date has been canceled too. But even more concerning, there is no date to start filming Season 14 on the books and talk about putting the show on permanent hiatus." The source went on to say, "The decision about the show's future is no longer in the hands of Bravo. After all the accusations of racism, the decision has gone all the way up to the top bosses at NBC. The gear is that the show is just too controversial now. The last thing they want to do is having this show poison the entire franchise." Source: BRAVO However, RHONY's Eboni K. Williams has stated that fans will get a Season 13 reunion show. In an interview with ET via Zoom, she talked about her first season as a Real Housewife and said that the rumors about the taping of the reunion being postponed indefinitely are "ridiculous" and that she has a "fire" dress being made for the occasion already. Eboni continued, "Everybody's incentivized to make the reunion happen. I'm looking very much forward to this reunion. I think my castmates are, too, because a lot of c--p went down this season. And it'll be great, I think, for everybody to be able to express how they feel, how they felt watching it back."