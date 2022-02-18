‘RHOSLC’ Star Heather Gay and Her Father Had a Strained Relationship Before He Died

‘RHOSLC’ Star Heather Gay and Her Father Had a Strained Relationship Before He DiedBy Elizabeth Randolph
Feb. 18 2022, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
In the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season finale, Heather Gay will share more details about her relationship with her father before his unexpected death.
The Bravo star’s father, John Deans, died in April 2020. Before he died, Heather revealed on RHOSLC that her decision to leave the Mormon church caused them to have a torn dynamic. In addition to leaving the church, Heather also left the Mormon faith altogether after her divorce.
Two years following her father’s death, the spa owner discusses her feelings regarding her dad and why they didn’t talk much when he was alive.
The ‘RHOSLC’ season finale shows Heather Gay having a memorial for her father.
In a recent Bravo clip of the RHOSLC Season 2 finale, Heather and her family gather at her father’s gravesite to pay their respects. In a confessional, she explains the memorial took place one year after her father died amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Heather also says her family didn’t have a public funeral for John due to the pandemic.
Although she organized the memorial, the mother of three apparently wasn’t as close to her father as she wanted to be prior to his death. While discussing the memorial, Heather explains that her relationship with her father changed when she became more vocal about questioning her faith. However, despite their strained relationship, Heather reveals she wants to continue making her father proud in his death.
“Things were very, very strange because I had recently, like, been public about my faith crisis and going to church and all of the things,” she says in the clip. “I found that like, I didn't know if my dad even really knew who I was when he died.”
“And I hope he would know that even though he's not here,” Heather continues. “I still feel compelled to make him proud, and I still feel compelled to honor his name and his legacy.”
Heather says her father "loved being a Mormon."
On RHOSLC, Heather further explains how her decision to exit the Mormon religion affected her father. The reality star’s parents raised their six children in the Mormon faith throughout her life. According to Heather, John was devoted to his religion, making her feel like she couldn’t be her authentic self around her father.
“He was really, really proud to be a Mormon,” she says. “He loved being a Mormon, and he loved telling people and sharing it and inviting people in, and sharing the gospel."
“And he was so proud that I was a missionary, that I preached the gospel, and anything that was Mormon, he was into,” Heather added. “And I knew I could never fully be myself and be Mormon. I would rather be his daughter than be myself. I would rather be Mormon and be loved and make you proud than anything opposite.”
Ultimately, the RHOSLC star chose to leave the Mormon faith to make decisions for herself. After upsetting the Mormon church by entering a messy divorce, Heather remains focused on her career and raising her teen daughters: Ashley, 17; Georgia, 14; and Annabelle, 13. However, she still hasn’t spoken to multiple family members, including her mother and sister.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season finale airs Sunday, Feb. 20 on Bravo.