‘RHOSLC’ Star Heather Gay and Her Father Had a Strained Relationship Before He Died

In the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season finale, Heather Gay will share more details about her relationship with her father before his unexpected death.

The Bravo star’s father, John Deans, died in April 2020. Before he died, Heather revealed on RHOSLC that her decision to leave the Mormon church caused them to have a torn dynamic. In addition to leaving the church, Heather also left the Mormon faith altogether after her divorce.