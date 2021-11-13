‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Heather Gay Has a Memoir Coming Out

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Heather Gay Has a Memoir Coming OutBy Dan Clarendon
Nov. 13 2021, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
July 26, 2022, might not come soon enough for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans. That’s when they’ll be able to read Heather Gay’s memoir, Bad Mormon, in which she’ll discuss her religious upbringing, her reality TV fame, and her life with her kids.
“A good Mormon would never write a book like this! I’m excited to tell my story and talk about the parts of my life that never make the TV screen,” Heather told People last month, teasing the forthcoming Gallery Books release. “I hope that by sharing my experiences, people will learn and grow from my mistakes, challenges, and successes.”
Heather went from “Mormon royalty” to businesswoman to reality star.
Heather, a RHOSLC star since the Bravo show’s first season, grew up as a devout Mormon and was even married to “Mormon royalty” for 11 years, as her Bravo bio explains. Following her divorce, however, she distanced herself from the church. And these days, she considers herself “Mormon-ish” and a “good Mormon gone bad.”
The 39-year-old isn’t just a reality star, though: She’s also the “fearless leader” and the “heart and soul” of the Salt Lake City medical spa Beauty Lab + Laser, according to the website for the business.
“If it’s smart, funny, or cool, it’s because of Heather,” the website adds. “People may be surprised to know that Heather is an introvert because everyone knows the Lab is 100,000% more fun when Heather is there. If you’ve ever come in and left feeling like you’re her best friend, you’re not alone. … There’s no one at the Lab with more depth, empathy, humor, or brilliance.”
She and her daughters are like the “four musketeers,” she says.
Heather opened up about her personal life to Page Six in October 2020—discussing, among other topics, her painful divorce. “I didn’t know how to function,” she told the outlet, reflecting on that emotional time. “I’m still having a very, very difficult time. I didn’t know anyone that was Mormon and divorced and single and happy.”
The following month, Heather told Bustle about her three daughters, Ashley, Georgia, and Annabelle — who were 17, 14, and 13 at the time, respectively — saying that she and her girls are like “the four musketeers.”
“They’re 100% supportive and kind of caretake me as much as I’m their mom,” she added. Heather has full custody of the kids, and her ex-husband supports the kids financially. “Our co-parenting is: I do the work and he pays the bills,” Heather added.
Heather is one of Rihanna’s favorite ‘Real Housewives’ stars.
In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last month, RHOSLC costar Whitney Rose revealed that she and Heather are two of Rihanna’s favorite Housewives. “We’re DMing, and she said that Heather and I are her all-time favorite duo.”
In fact, when Whitney and Heather posed for a selfie recently — with Whitney adding, “#badweather #cousins #rhoslc #womansupportingwomen #badasswomen” — Rihanna commented on the post. “It’s the hashtags for me lolol,” the pop star wrote.