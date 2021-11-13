‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Heather Gay Has a Memoir Coming Out

The following month, Heather told Bustle about her three daughters, Ashley, Georgia, and Annabelle — who were 17, 14, and 13 at the time, respectively — saying that she and her girls are like “the four musketeers.”

“They’re 100% supportive and kind of caretake me as much as I’m their mom,” she added. Heather has full custody of the kids, and her ex-husband supports the kids financially. “Our co-parenting is: I do the work and he pays the bills,” Heather added.