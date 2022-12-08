'RHOSLC' Added Angie Katsanevas to the Mix for Season 3 — Let's Meet Her Husband

The couple shares an 11-year-old daughter named Elektra, who is doted on by her father. In a June 20 Instagram post, Angie wrote lovingly about the kind of dad Shawn is. "I'm not a Horse Mom or a Dance Mom. I could never take credit for it all. By my side is the most dedicated father who shows up to everything everywhere for his daughter," she said.

To clarify, Elektra is quite the equestrian rider and even has her own horse. Shawn never misses a competition.