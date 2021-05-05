Fans Wonder if Beth Behrs From 'The Neighborhood' Is Pregnant in Real Life

In last week's episode of The Neighborhood , "Welcome to the Test Run," Gemma (Beth Behrs) announces she wants to have another child with Dave ( Max Greenfield ). However, Dave is very much not into that idea, since, ya know, it's pretty difficult to raise children. It's a lot of work and responsibility! And they already have one kid together.

To jog those memories of the early parenthood days, Dave gives her a robot doll — kind of like how some of us were given flour sacks in school so that we'd "get" how hard it is to raise a kid (hopefully they don't actually do that anymore). And that robot doll is...creepy. And hilarious.

It's engineered to do all the worst baby things, like spit up and barf all over its human parents. Gemma was not thrilled when robo baby spewed "milk" all over her.

Would it really be the first Monday in May if tonight's new episodes didn't include a little may-hem? Can we get a towel for @BethBehrs ? Catch @TheNeighborhood at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/hzDgXiR1UA

So, while Gemma's baby itch may have gotten tested, what about the actress who plays her? Is she pregnant in real life? Are they writing in this plot to accommodate a growing baby bump?

Beth Behrs is probably not actually pregnant, as she's shown no signs of a pregnancy on social media, announced any baby news, or has even discussed being a mother in interviews. She's married to actor Michael Gladis (the two got hitched in 2018), who you may recognize from Mad Men, or, more recently, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (which has unfortunately been canceled after Season 1).

Does Beth Behrs have kids?

Beth Behrs and husband Michael Gladis don't have any children together. It seems like they're both very busy with their careers. Beth starred in 2 Broke Girls from 2011 to 2017, and is now starring in The Neighborhood, while Michael was in Penny Dreadful, in an upcoming film called The Mental State, and actually appeared in one episode of his wife's current show as Dr. Fisher!

They also both like to cook together in their spare time. When they first got engaged in 2016, Beth told PEOPLE, "We cook together. He actually has taught me about cooking. When we met I didn’t know where kale was in the grocery store. There’s this Indian-inspired chicken saagwala, but we do the healthy version. We use nonfat Greek yogurt instead of cream. And spinach. And we have a very nice bottle of Italian wine.” Beth is also an equestrian, sharing many photos of her riding.

In March 2020, they put their gorgeous $2 million house in Los Angeles up for sale, according to Variety. They bought the home back in 2014, and interestingly have moved to what Variety describes as a "family-oriented area" in the San Fernando Valley (for non-Los Angeles people, this essentially means suburbia). According to Dirt, however, the house isn't much bigger than their previous house (both homes have 3 bedrooms and 3 baths).