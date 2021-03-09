How Many Kids Does ‘The Neighborhood’ Star Max Greenfield Have?

Max met his wife, Tess Sanchez, at an award ceremony. After a few years of dating, they married in 2008. For 11 years, Tess worked for Fox Entertainment as the Executive VP of Casting before parting ways with the network in 2020. She was one of the people behind major shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Empire, Gotham, and The Mindy Project. What an impressive list of television shows to be attached to!

In his 2014 ABC News interview, Max also shared that he knows who's in charge and who are the most important people in his life: his counterpart Tess and his daughter, Lilly. He said, "I've been married for so long now, I don't even remember dating. She's the boss! Yeah, she's the boss. She keeps me in the ground, as opposed to grounded."

Fans of Max and The Neighborhood will be happy to know that the comedy was renewed for a fourth season.

The Neighborhood airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.