Here's Why 'RHOSLC' Viewers Are Accusing Jennie Nguyen of Being Racist — Will She Get Fired for It?By Pretty Honore
Jan. 21 2022, Published 8:56 p.m. ET
In 2020, the world was turned upside down. Along with the presidential election and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of George Floyd shook the country to its core. With the world on lockdown, tensions ran high.
Amid the chaos, cancel-worthy content flooded social media that left a lot of celebrities in hot water — the latest of which is Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer Jennie Nguyen.
A close friend of RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow, Jennie is the first Vietnamese-American housewife to join the franchise. But reports suggest that she may also be the latest housewife to leave. In late January, Jennie was taken to task for her behavior on social media in 2020. But did Jennie get fired from RHOSLC for her racist posts? Here’s what we know so far.
Did Jennie Nguyen get fired from ‘RHOSLC’ after her racist Facebook posts resurfaced online?
At the height of the protests against racial and police brutality in 2020, Jennie took to Facebook and shared a series of posts that did not age well. The posts mocked the deaths of protesters and referred to Black Lives Matter advocates as “thugs.”
Despite the backlash Jennie has received from Real Housewives viewers and castmates alike, a report by Entertainment Tonight confirms that Jennie Nguyen has not been fired from RHOSLC as of Jan. 21.
But according to a source, the fate of Jennie’s future on the show is still unclear. The source told ET, "It's still very early on. Who knows what's going to happen with Jennie? She may not stick around for the whole season."
Jennie’s posts came to light after she called out her co-star Mary Cosby in an episode of RHOSLC for her racially insensitive comments toward Jen Shah. The reality star previously spoke out against racial discrimination online, and commenters were quick to point out her hypocrisy when the posts surfaced.
Jennie Nguyen issued a public apology via Instagram.
Following the online controversy, Jennie issued an apology to her fans in a statement that read, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today.”
“At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were," she added.
Jennie's co-stars have spoken out against her behavior.
Since then, Jennie's co-stars have spoken out against her behavior, including Jen Shah. "I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African-American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments," Jen wrote in a post on Instagram. According to Jen, Jennie’s apology was “disingenuous”.
Due to strict RHOSLC non-disclosure agreements, the cast is unable to spill the tea on any upcoming storylines. But a source confirmed that viewers will definitely see how Jennie’s castmates react to the controversy on-camera in upcoming episodes.
You can see new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.