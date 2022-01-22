Here's Why 'RHOSLC' Viewers Are Accusing Jennie Nguyen of Being Racist — Will She Get Fired for It?

In 2020, the world was turned upside down. Along with the presidential election and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of George Floyd shook the country to its core. With the world on lockdown, tensions ran high.

Amid the chaos, cancel-worthy content flooded social media that left a lot of celebrities in hot water — the latest of which is Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer Jennie Nguyen.