Jen Shah Will Be Incarcerated in a Minimum-Security Women’s Facility in Texas

On Friday, Jan. 6, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was formally sentenced to 78 months (six and a half years) in prison for wire fraud. This comes after the mom of two pleaded guilty via a plea deal in July 2022 to her involvement in a telemarketing scheme that defrauded elderly people out of thousands of dollars.

In addition to Jen Shah's jail time, she will also pay $6.6 million in restitution and forfeit $6.5 million and 30 luxury items, including designer handbags and jewelry, prosecutors said per The New York Times. Shah will report to prison on Feb. 17. Given that start date, she's expected to be released in late 2028. So, where exactly will Shah be incarcerated? Here's what we know.

What prison is Jen Shah going to?

Although Shah is a Utah resident, she won't be spending her prison sentence there. Per Insider, her lawyers recommended to the judge that she be incarcerated at the FPC Bryan facility in Bryan, Tex. because of its Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and its close distance to her family. Per the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, the FPC Bryan facility, which is a minimum-security women's facility, currently houses 544 total inmates.

Jen Shah has asked to be designated to Federal minimum security facility in Bryan, Texas - with Theramos' Elizabeth Holmes https://t.co/mPiPirYhfS https://t.co/YoukHo3sep — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) January 6, 2023

According to the Pink Lady Prison Consultants website, it accepts "white-collar, non-violent female federal inmates from the Southern U.S. who are charged with Federal Crimes and convicted in U.S. District Court mainly of Embezzlement; Bank, Wire, Insurance, Mail, Mortgage, Loan, Tax, and Securities Fraud." Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is also set to report to FCP in April to serve her 11-year sentence.

In fact, Twitter users quickly made this connection and started poking fun at what could happen should Shah and Holmes cross paths.

Who is going to write the play about Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes meeting at FPC Bryan, the minimum security women’s prison where they will both be incarcerated. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) January 7, 2023