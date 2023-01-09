Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Jen Shah
Source: Instagram / @therealjenshah

Jen Shah Will Be Incarcerated in a Minimum-Security Women’s Facility in Texas

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Jan. 9 2023, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

On Friday, Jan. 6, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was formally sentenced to 78 months (six and a half years) in prison for wire fraud. This comes after the mom of two pleaded guilty via a plea deal in July 2022 to her involvement in a telemarketing scheme that defrauded elderly people out of thousands of dollars.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to Jen Shah's jail time, she will also pay $6.6 million in restitution and forfeit $6.5 million and 30 luxury items, including designer handbags and jewelry, prosecutors said per The New York Times.

Shah will report to prison on Feb. 17. Given that start date, she's expected to be released in late 2028. So, where exactly will Shah be incarcerated? Here's what we know.

Jen shah
Source: Instagram / @therealjenshah
Article continues below advertisement

What prison is Jen Shah going to?

Although Shah is a Utah resident, she won't be spending her prison sentence there. Per Insider, her lawyers recommended to the judge that she be incarcerated at the FPC Bryan facility in Bryan, Tex. because of its Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and its close distance to her family.

Per the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, the FPC Bryan facility, which is a minimum-security women's facility, currently houses 544 total inmates.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Pink Lady Prison Consultants website, it accepts "white-collar, non-violent female federal inmates from the Southern U.S. who are charged with Federal Crimes and convicted in U.S. District Court mainly of Embezzlement; Bank, Wire, Insurance, Mail, Mortgage, Loan, Tax, and Securities Fraud."

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is also set to report to FCP in April to serve her 11-year sentence.

In fact, Twitter users quickly made this connection and started poking fun at what could happen should Shah and Holmes cross paths.

Article continues below advertisement

After receiving this sentence, Shah left the courtroom and answered no questions.

As for now, you can still catch Shah on new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream new episodes the next day on Peacock.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Award-Winning News Anchor Suzanne Malveaux Is Leaving CNN After 20 Years — Here's Why

'RHOC's' Tamra Judge Shares That She's in "a Little Bit of Pain" Following Recent Surgery

Teasers Hint That *THIS* 'Below Deck' Cast Member Is on Her Way Out

Latest The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.