Award-Winning News Anchor Suzanne Malveaux Is Leaving CNN After 20 Years — Here's Why
2022 forced viewers to say goodbye to a few beloved CNN anchors.
Along with Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin, who lost his battle with cancer in late 2022, Ana Cabrera, Barbara Starr, and Christi Paul all made their departure from the network.
And just after we brought in the new year, yet another longtime reporter announced her exit. On Friday, Jan. 6, Emmy-winning news correspondent Suzanne Malveaux revealed that she is leaving CNN.
In a statement, she explained the real reason why she’s saying farewell to the station after 20 years!
Why did Suzanne Malveaux leave CNN? Details on her exit!
With the new year, came “new beginnings” for one decorated CNN anchor.
Suzanne revealed that she had time to think about the future when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 (for the second time) in late 2022. During her days-long quarantine in the basement, she “made the heartfelt decision” to leave the network.
“There is nothing like being quarantined in your basement to help one gain some momentum from contemplating to actually exploring what lies ahead,” her memo started (per Deadline). Susan then shared her plans to take a step back and focus on her family.
“While I’ve thrived on the energy from covering breaking news and politics, the rhythm of my life has shifted to the more personal,” her statement continued.
“I love being a mom, and the time I have with my 8-year-old daughter is priceless,” she gushed.
Although Suzanne is leaving CNN, she’s not totally stepping out of the spotlight. She added that she also plans to pursue “new opportunities.”
“I’m thrilled one of those projects will be a collaboration with a great-grandson of Nelson Mandela to tell stories and spotlight communities in conflict poised to find peace,” the ex-CNN star teased. “Stay tuned.”
Suzanne also debunked any doubts that her split from the network was amicable, adding that the network “supported” her decision.
“I will forever cherish the talented, dedicated professionals of CNN who I grew up with over the past two decades, those I mentored, and many who have become dear friends,” Suzanne shared.
What is Suzanne Malveaux’s net worth? Plus details on her partner, kids, and more!
Suzanne’s reported estimated net worth sits at about $5 million, so it’s safe to say she can afford a couple of days off.
As of this writing, Suzanne and her longtime love, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, share a life together in Washington, D.C. News outlets revealed that the couple adopted their daughter, Soleil Malveaux Jean-Pierre, in 2017.
In the past, the two received criticisms that their relationship was a conflict of interest. However, now that Suzanne’s left the primetime news circuit — problem solved!