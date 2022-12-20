Wait, We Loved Ana Cabrera on CNN! So Why Is She Leaving the Network? Details

There's something comforting about seeing your favorite, reliable hosts on a cable news network every day, relaying the news in a calm fashion that helps keep you up to date with what's going on in the world.

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera was one such TV host who had a knack for getting straight to the point with the news. So why did she become news herself recently, you ask? Well, Ana announced she is officially leaving CNN. So why is Ana leaving CNN after nearly 10 years of working for the network?