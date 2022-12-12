U.S. Journalist Grant Wahl's Wife Responds to His Death at the World Cup
Most sports fans have eagerly been following the excitement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, amidst the fanfare and friendly inter-country rivalry, tragedy has struck. American journalist Grant Wahl, who has covered professional sports for more than 20 years, suddenly died in attendance at the World Cup.
Fans of Wahl's work, friends, and family members were horrorstruck by his unexpected passing, but none more so than his family. Who is Grant Wahl's wife? Does he have any children? And what was his cause of death? Here's everything you need to know.
Who is Grant Wahl's wife? Do they have any children?
According to the Associated Press, Grant Wahl's wife is Dr. Céline Gounder, an American physician and medical journalist who specializes in infectious diseases. Céline was a member of the COVID-19 Advisory Board for President Joe Biden and, as of 2021, is currently an assistant professor at New York University's medical school.
Grant and Céline reportedly met at their shared alma mater of Princeton University.
According to a 2018 interview with Jeff Pearlman, Céline and Grant resided in New York City with their two dogs. They did not have any children.
Following news of Grant's death in Lusail, Qatar, she responded to a statement by the U.S. Soccer Team on Twitter, writing, "I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I'm in complete shock."
What was Grant Wahl's cause of death?
According to CNN, World Cup organizers said Grant "fell ill" in the press area on Dec. 10, 2022, where he received "immediate medical treatment on site." He was then transferred to Hamad General Hospital. Grant was treated in the stadium for an estimated 20-25 minutes in response to his sudden collapse.
Currently, his cause of death has not been identified.
Before his death, on Dec. 6, Grant told his podcast Futbol with Grant Wahl that he was "feeling unwell," saying, "It had gotten pretty bad in terms of like the tightness in my chest, tightness, pressure. Feeling pretty hairy, bad." He mentioned seeking medical assistance in the World Cup media center, thinking he had bronchitis. Grant also noted that it was not the first time he had fallen ill at a soccer tournament.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price tweeted that American officials "are engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family’s wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible" and that the State Department has also been in contact with Grant's family.
News of Grant's death was met with an outpouring of support from his listeners, colleagues, friends, and athletes. LeBron James, who was interviewed by Grant at the beginning of his career, tweeted a tribute to the late journalist. He wrote, "You had a huge impact on me and my family and I’m so appreciative of you. A great person and journalist. Rest In Paradise Grant Wahl."