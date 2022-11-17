Why Are People Boycotting the 2022 World Cup? Fans Are Protesting at Matches

The World Cup as a whole is no stranger to past controversies. The 2015 World Cup was marred by a corruption scandal in which members of FIFA were accused of fraud, money laundering, and bribery to the tune of $110 million. By the end of May 2015, 14 people were indicted by the FBI and IRS.

Interestingly enough, suspicions surrounding the selection of Qatar for the 2022 World Cup began as early as 2011. Reportedly, corruption was running rampant among FIFA senior officials over the process.