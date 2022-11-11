The NFL Continues Its European Tour With First-Ever Game in Germany

Brett Gosper, the head of NFL Europe and UK, stated the league is "looking forward to partnerships with Munich and Frankfurt that will extend beyond the games and help us to deliver accelerated growth in Germany."

"The strong interest we received underlined what a fantastic opportunity regular-season games offer for a host, ranging from significant economic benefits and global exposure to the chance to become a hub for the growth of the NFL's fan engagement, community and grassroots activities," he noted.