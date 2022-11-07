Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Continues to Wear a White Glove on His Left Hand

As for his behavior on the football field, Tom was seen chewing out the entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line multiple times throughout the start of the 2022-23 NFL season (it's good to mention that the Bucs currently have a 4-5 record). Now, the 45-year-old future Hall of Famer is turning heads due to the recent addition to his uniform — a white glove on his left hand.

On that note, why is Tom Brady wearing a glove? Let's investigate.