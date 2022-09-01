Jeff Fisher Was Fired From the Los Angeles Rams in the Middle of the Season — What Happened?

"I think I speak for the whole team when I say he was very well-liked and very giving," Jared told ESPN. "I mean, he treated us the right way. He treated us the way we're supposed to be treated, and in return, we didn't do enough for him. And that's really what it comes down to."

The owner of the team, Stan, applauded Jeff for his tireless efforts, stating that a change had to be made because the team continued to underperform.